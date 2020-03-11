Coronavirus scare no deterrent for these devotees

COVID-19 scare was no deterrent for tens of thousands of the devotees who took part in Brahmotsavam at Lord Ranganatha temple here on Wednesday.

However, they made it a point to cover their mouths and noses while taking part in the festivities. Police personnel and priests performing the elaborate rituals to the processional deity of Talpagiri Rangantha swami also were seen wearing masks.

Those who did not have masks covered their faces with hand kerchiefs after the news of a Italy returnee being admitted to the isolation ward of the Government General Hospital here with suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection reached them.

The district administration had initially toyed with the idea of banning the festivities, but went ahead nonetheless keeping in mind the mood and wishes of the general public. The grand procession, however, was allowed to be carried out for a shorter distance around the temple on the banks of Penna river.

Meanwhile, masks went out of stock in most of the medical shops in the city as a majority of people opted to wear them before stepping out. “Masks were available for just ₹50 each earlier. Now, the price has reached 150,” complained customers.

Meanwhile, health officials advised people to clean hands with soap and also provided guidelines for wearing a mask.