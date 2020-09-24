Coronavirus puts the brakes on the earnings of drivers

Lack of tourists and people depending on own vehicles hits them hard

With most of the public being dependent on their own vehicles due to fear of possible spread of the COVID-19 and many activities yet to resume, taxi drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers in the city are facing bad days, as very few are opting for their service. The drivers say that they are yet to recover from the financial hurdles caused by the lockdown.

“On Tuesday, I was at work from 6.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. I had only one passenger and earned just ₹134. Earlier a cab driver used to earn a minimum ₹1,500 per day if he worked from 9 a.m to 9 p.m., but now, earning ₹500 is like a dream come true,” said S. Murali, who works for a ride sharing company.

Mr. Murali said that the car is being sanitised neatly and he has been taking all precautions. “Public are using their own vehicles or they are asking their friends, relatives in case of any need for transportation. Many fear that they might be infected. It would take time for us to gain public trust that we are following safety protocol without fail,” he said.

Similarly, J. Raju, an auto-rickshaw driver from Arilova, said that he is allowing not more than three passengers in his vehicle. Besides, he has arranged a transparent plastic sheet in between driver cabin and passengers. However, he is not having enough number of passengers.

According to the drivers, lack of tourists, adequate trains, buses, cinemas, multiplexes, educational institutions and a few others is having an impact on their income.

“Our main passengers are students, people going to theatres and then travellers. They count more than half of our passengers. This is where we are being hit. The money earned these days is not at all sufficient to run my family. House rents, vehicle EMIs, fuel bills, daily essentials, cannot be managed with this income,” said Lovaraju, another auto-rickshaw driver from Hanumanthuwaka.

Cab drivers also say that people going to cinemas and shopping are their majority of customers. They are hopeful of a good tourist season for their revival.

30% occupancy

Not just the auto-rickshaws or cabs, even APSRTC is facing the same problem.

Resuming services after nearly six months, in the first three days after hitting the roads, the city buses service saw just 30% occupancy.

According to Regional Manager, APSRTC, Visakhapatnam, M.Y. Danam, on the first day the occupancy was just 25 % and in the next two days, it is around 30%. On the first day, we have run 100 buses (both ordinary and metro services) only and from Sunday, keeping in view of various examinations, we have increased to 200 on various routes, he said.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation, the occupancy is less as of now. We hope gradually it will increase. Moreover, we have been sanitising the buses frequently and not allowing passengers without masks,” he said.