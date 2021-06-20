Coronavirus | Over one crore people receive at least one dose vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

State close to reaching target of 10 lakh vaccinations on Sunday

The has State reached a new milestone in vaccination against COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of people administered with at least one dose of vaccine crossing one crore.

At the same time, the State also crossed its record of vaccinating over 6.20 lakh people in a day with over nine lakh doses administered on Sunday till 2.30 p.m, according to the national CoWin portal.

So far, 1.33 crore doses were administered and of them, 1,06,91,200 got at least one dose while 27,02,159 got fully vaccinated. It is nearly 20% of the 5.34 crore population of the State.

As many as 79,89,041 persons received only one dose and are during to receive the second dose of vaccine.

Women lead in vaccination

Of the 1.06 crore persons who got at least one dose vaccine, 53.37% were women and 46.61% were men and 1,695 were of others category as mentioned in the portal.

Also, of the 1.33 crore doses administered 1.11 were of Covishield and 22.54 lakh were of Covaxin and only 5,555 were of Sputnik.

Among the 45-60 age group people, 52.63 lakh persons got at least one dose and among the 60+ age group, it was 30.87 lakh. Among the 18-44 age group 23.37 lakh people got at least one dose.

Mega vaccination drive

The state government took up the mega vaccination drive to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people on Sunday with a special focus on mothers of children aged below five years along with all people aged above 45 and people with the requirement to travel abroad.