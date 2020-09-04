Coronavirus | No respite from surge in positive cases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

04 September 2020 08:19 IST

Over 10,000 infections reported for the ninth day in a row; 75 deaths push the toll to 4,200

The State reported 75 new deaths and 10,199 new infections during the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning. For the ninth day in a row, the State witnessed over 10,000 new infections, and so far over 94,000 cases were reported in the past nine days. During the same period, an average of 60,991 samples per day were tested.

The overall tally has gone up to 4,65,730 and the death toll to 4,200. As many as 9,499 patients recovered leaving 1,03,701 patients active. The recovery rate stands at 76.83% with a total of 3,57,829 recoveries so far.

Testing ratio

The number of samples tested so far has increased to 39.05 lakh as 62,225 samples were tested in the past day. The tests per million ratio has further increased to 73,142 and the cases per million is at 8,722. The overall positivity rate of the tests was at 11.92%.

Only East Godavari reported more than a thousand new infections and 10 new deaths, the highest tally and toll respectively among the districts. It is followed by Chittoor and Guntur with nine deaths each while Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari reported seven deaths each. Nellore reported six deaths, Kadapa reported five, Kurnool and Srikakulam reported four each while Prakasam reported three deaths. Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported two deaths each.

Meanwhile, Nellore reported 982 new cases, Prakasam 926, Kadapa 898, Chittoor 885, Anantapur 854, West Godavari 836, Guntur 805, Srikakulam 717, Visakhapatnam 695, Kurnool 616, Vizianagaram 577 and Krishna 318. The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (62,900), Kurnool (46,871), Anantapur (43,248), West Godavari (39,775), Chittoor (39,726), Visakhapatnam (38,889), Guntur (38,083), Nellore (33,663), Kadapa (28,811), Srikakulam (26,027), Prakasam (25,444), Vizianagaram (22,088) and Krishna (17,310).

Active cases

Having reported more cases recently, Prakasam has over 46% of the total infected cases active. Vizianagaram has 38% of cases active. West Godavari has the least active cases at 8%. Six districts — Anantapur, Krishna, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Guntur — have 20% or less active cases. East Godavari, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Chittoor have 30% or less cases active.