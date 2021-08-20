Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew from August 22

VIJAYAWADA

Instructions were issued to the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to strictly enforce the clampdown.

As part of its efforts to control the Coronavirus pandemic, the government imposed a night curfew (11 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from August 22 to September 4.

A G.O. (Rt.No.456) to that effect was issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal. The existing curfew restrictions (from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) are expiring on August 21.

According to an official release, the decision to relax the night curfew by an hour was taken in a high-level review meeting on Friday.

Mr. Singhal stated that punitive action would be taken against people violating the curfew rules, under Sections.51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section.188 of the Indian Penal Code.

