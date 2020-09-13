Coronavirus | Lockdown observed in Srikakulam

People stayed at home and roads wore a deserted look in Srikakulam following imposition of complete lockdown on Sunday. To check the spread of the rising corona cases, the district administration has decided to clamp lockdown on Sundays though the Central government relaxed norms under Unlcok 4.0. The district administration took the decision as the situation was out of control in as many as 68 containment zones.
District Collector J. Nivas urged people to wear face shields apart from masks while following physical distancing in public places. He launched distribution of 25,000 face shields provided by PVS Rammohan Foundation. He hailed the gesture of the organisation founder, P.V.S. Rammohan Rao, for coming forward to help people in this pandemic times.
Mr. Rammohan Rao said the distribution process would be completed in two weeks. “As per the ICMR observation, 80% protection is possible with face shields. Saving lives is the real help at this crucial juncture. That is why, we are distributing them to vulnerable sections in the phase-1 and phase-II,” he said.
Municipal Commissioner said that he would hold a meeting with all charitable organisations on the distribution of face shields to the poor people living in various colonies. He said that complete lockdown on Sundays would be helpful to control the spread of coronavirus.
