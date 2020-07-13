Coronavirus | Home quarantine only option for new patients in near future

SRIKAKULAM

13 July 2020

Only 3,700 beds available in Srikakulam district.

Home quarantine is the only option left for new patients of coronavirus in near future, thanks to limited availability of beds in the COVID-19 hospital and COVID care centers in the district.

As many as 1,700 beds are available in GEMS-COVID-19 hospital and around 2,000 beds are ready in the three COVID Care Centers located at Patrunivalasa, Chilakapalem and Santabommali. Compared to GEMS COVID hospital, facilities are relatively fewer in Care Centers due to lack of sufficient number of doctors, nurses and medical staff.

Patients with mild symptoms are sent to Care Centers while serious cases are referred to the COVID-19 hospital. Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) is mostly used for non-COVID cases to ensure treatment for patients with regular diseases.

1,752 positive cases have been registered in Srikakulam district so far and the number is expected to soon double with more than 100 cases reported each day.

As many as 1.2 lakh migrant labourers, and employees with various private organisations, have returned to their native places in the last three months. Work from home option, loss of jobs and fear of coronavirus in cities are driving the migrant population to return to Srikakulam district. All these reasons are contributing to the rise in new cases in the district.

Officials fear that the number of cases would go up quickly in Srikakulam district. Anticipating a shortage of beds in near future, the district administration is asking new patients to be in home quarantine if they have exclusive rooms in their houses.

Previously, all patients who tested positive were admitted to hospital for at least 14 days. But sources have told The Hindu that patients without exclusive room facility were asked to undergo home quarantine as the district was unable to bear the expenditure in hospitals.

The district administration could get around ₹10 crore for COVID-19 operations but the amount may not be sufficient as the government officials have to ensure food for patients as well as returnees, who were forced to stay in quarantine centers till the completion of tests.

As many as 1.05 lakh persons have been tested so far. The government is unable to conduct tests for all returnees as a majority of them are coming by private vehicles. The data of returnees is available only when they come by APSRTC buses.