Coronavirus | Getting a bed still difficult in Guntur and Vijayawada

Government must come up with much better system, say patients

People affected with COVID-19 are still finding it difficult to get beds even in private hospitals in the city. The government hospitals are facing acute shortage of staff and notification for temporary recruitment has been issued recently.

“After scouting for beds in private hospitals in vain, we have finally got admitted to the government-run treatment facility at the Pinnamaneni Sidhartha medical college. This facility is short of staff and there’s no one to attend on us. My wife’s oxygen level came down to 70s even with oxygen supply and she was also down psychologically. Assurance by a doctor or medical staff would help her recover. Now, we are trying to get admitted to a private hospital which has also become a difficult task,” said Murthy (name changed).

“One of my relatives needs treatment. As the government hospitals are full, we are looking for a bed in any private hospital in either Guntur or Vijayawada. We have called up several private hospitals listed by the government on its website and so far all hospitals said their ICU and oxygen beds are full. The government must come up with much better system to allocate beds to the needy. The helpline 104 was responsive but even after waiting for 30 minutes on the line we were not connected to a doctor or hospital,” said M. Raju, a resident of Guntur city.