Coronavirus | Five more deaths and 477 fresh cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has reported five more deaths and 477 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours as a whopping 24, 451 samples were tested, the highest single-day tests so far.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, the tally has gone up to 8, 929 and the death toll reached 106.

In the past three days, 14 deaths were reported and the new deaths occurred in Krishna (3), Kurnool (1) and Chittoor (1) districts.

With 36 deaths and 3.44% mortality rate Krishna district now has the highest number of deaths and also the highest mortality rate among the districts.

There are 4, 516 active cases and 4, 307 patients were discharged after recovery so far. During the 24 hours, 196 patients have recovered.

East Godavari reported the highest number of local fresh cases with the detection of 70 infections. It is followed by Krishna (66), Kadapa (58), West Godavari (52), Chittoor (47), Kurnool (47), Visakhapatnam (39), Guntur (26), Nellore (12), Anantapur (11), Vizianagaram (6) and Prakasam (5). Srikakulam reported no new case in the past three days. Among foreign returnees, four new cases have been detected and among people from other states, 34 new cases have been found.

Meanwhile, Krishna district's tally of local cases has crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1, 048. The district stands next to Kurnool which has 1, 294 cases so far. A total of 6.77 lakh samples were tested so far.