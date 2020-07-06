COVID-19 | Elderly most affected in Anantapur district

Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Joint Collector A. Siri announcing the surveillance results.

06 July 2020 23:25 IST

Sentinel surveillance was conducted on 5,254 persons of different groups

A sentinel surveillance of COVID-19 cases on 17 groups of people of different ages, health conditions, economic strata, geographical area, healthcare personnel etc., showed that those with influenza like illness (ILI), severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and people aged above 60 were the most affected.

Releasing the results of the surveillance conducted on 5,254 persons of different groups, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said 45 of them turned out to be positive in the district and out of these 45, 14 were aged above 60 and had comorbidities, and 11 were SARI and ILI patients.

In all, 74,929 tests were conducted till Monday and of them, 2,328 (of Anantapur origin) tested positive and 1,359 discharged. The death toll stood at 30.

Currently, 956 patients were being treated in four hospitals, five COVID Care Centres and some others in home isolation. The number of patients from other States or countries is close to 300 in the district.

‘No lockdown’

While the district is in the second position in the State’s list of cumulative cases, it occupies the sixth position in the number of active cases as on Monday.

There was no lockdown in the district and no restriction of movement too, in places other than the containment zones, said Mr. Gandham Chandrudu. The shops would be allowed to open only up to 11 a.m., but if the situation improved, more would be allowed to remain open, he added.

The discharge strategy for the patients with mild symptoms, moderate symptoms (in COVID Care Centres) and severe symptoms (in hospitals) has been changed based on the directive of the Union Health Ministry, he pointed out.