Coronavirus | Clusters cause big jump in active cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 March 2021 22:29 IST

A.P. case load up five times since March 8

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,005 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, the highest single-day tally in the past four months. Karnataka added 3,082 cases, Kerala 2,216 and as of Saturday, Telangana recorded 535 cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala shot up to 4.69% and the State added 12 deaths to the toll. Three more patients died in Telangana.

The total number of cases from the engineering campus of Andhra University was 102 on Sunday, Health Department officials said. Of 102 cases, 96 were boys, five faculty and one was from the girls hostel. Four medical teams including doctors, nurses and staff at the varsity were monitoring the students.

Tourism Minister Srinivasa Rao said the students were given separate isolation blocks and provided COVID-19 kits. He said that students did not have any symptoms and parents need not worry.

The number of active cases jumped to 5,394, a five-fold increase in just three weeks. There were only 1,009 active cases on March 8.

Also, 31,142 samples were tested in the past day and the TPR was 3.23%.

Karnataka’s cases on Sunday, at 3,082, matched the 3,000 mark recorded on November 5, 2020. The Health department said 2,004 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. Active cases in the State stood at 23,037 and 204 patients were in intensive care. Also, 1.06 lakh tests were conducted on Sunday, 99,753 of them of the RT-PCR type, besides rapid antigen tests. The TPR stood at 2.89% and 12 deaths were reported.

In Kerala, Malappuram reported three deaths, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur two each while one death each was reported from Kollam, Thrissur and Kasaragod.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases - 403.

So far, 11 persons, including one contact of a U.K. returnee tested positive for the virus variant B.1.1.7.

Telangana’s new cases included 154 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 49 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 39 from Rangareddy, 22 from Sangareddy and 21 from Mahbubnagar. Only one case was detected in Mulugu.

The number of tests in a day was once again being increased to 60,000 to 70,000 a day.

When the cases were on a downward trajectory in January and February this year, 30,000-43,000 samples were being tested in a day.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru & Hyderabad bureaus)