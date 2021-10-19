Coronavirus claims six more lives in A.P.

APSRTC staff collecting fine from people not wearing a mask at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA

19 October 2021 01:43 IST

Active caseload drops below 6,000 for the first time in 204 days

The State reported six more deaths due to coronavirus and 332 infections in the 24 hours, ending Monday morning. The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,60,804 and 14,313 respectively.

At 5,709, the number of active cases was less than 6,000 for the first time in the past 204 days. The number of recoveries and recovery rate stood at 20,40,782 and 99.03%. During the past day, 651 patients recovered from the infection. The daily test positivity rate of the 30,219 samples tested was put at 1.10% and that of the total 2.90 crore samples tested remained at 7.10%.

Krishna district reported two deaths in the past day, while Chittoor, Guntur, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one fatality each in the past day. Chittoor reported 74 more infections in the past day. It was followed by Kadapa (51), Guntur (50), Nellore (39), Krishna (32), East Godavari (28), Prakasam (26), Visakhapatnam (11), West Godavari (7), Srikakulam (6), Anantapur (6) and Kurnool (2). Vizianagaram district reported no infection. More than half of the State’s active cases were reported in three districts —East Godavari (1,200), Chittoor (920) and Nellore (757). Four districts —Srikakulam (82), Anantapur (58), Kurnool (29) and Vizianagaram (26)— together have 195 active cases.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,92,925), Chittoor (2,45,836), West Godavari (1,78,549), Guntur (1,77,412), Anantapur (1,57,745), Visakhapatnam (1,57,313), Nellore (1,46,054), Prakasam (1,38,243), Kurnool (1,24,093), Srikakulam (1,22,872), Krishna (1,18,565), Kadapa (1,15,432) and Vizianagaram (82,870).