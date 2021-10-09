Coronavirus claims six more lives in A.P.

Active cases come down to 8,310

The State reported six more deaths due to coronavirus and 693 infections in the 24 hours, ending Friday morning, taking the cumulative toll to 14,242 and cumulative tally to 20,55,999.

The number of active cases came down to 8,310 as 927 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stood at 20,33,447 and 98.90% respectively. The test positivity rate of the 48,235 samples tested in the past day was put at 1.43% and that of the total 2.86 crore tests conducted so far remained at 7.17%.

Krishna district reported two more deaths, while Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari reported one death each. East Godavari reported 178 more infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (93), Guntur (91), Krishna (76), Nellore (72), Prakasam (59), Visakhapatnam (43), West Godavari (34), Kadapa (15), Srikakulam (11), Anantapur (9), Vizianagaram (6) and Kurnool (6).