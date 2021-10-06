Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus claims 11 more lives in A.P.

The State reported 11 more deaths due to coronavirus and 671 infections in the 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative toll to 14,219 and tally to 20,53,863. The number of active cases came down further to 9,141, with 1,272 recoveries in the past day.

The total recoveries and recovery rate stood at 20,30,503 and 98.86% respectively. The daily test positivity rate for 41,523 samples was put at 1.62%, while that of the 2.85 crore samples tested so far was 7.20%.

Prakasam, Krishna and West Godavari districts reported two more deaths each, while Nellore, Guntur, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts reported one each.

West Godavari reported 109 infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (102), Guntur (91), Prakasam (74), Krishna (66), East Godavari (65), Nellore (57), Visakhapatnam (52), Vizianagaram (19), Srikakulam (15), Kadapa (9), Anantapur (9) and Kurnool (3).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,91,892), Chittoor (2,44,582), West Godavari (1,78,127), Guntur (1,76,392), Anantapur (1,57,629), Visakhapatnam (1,56,829), Nellore (1,45,373), Prakasam (1,37,651), Kurnool (1,24,031), Srikakulam (1,22,761), Krishna (1,17,779), Kadapa (1,15,115) and Vizianagaram (82,807).


