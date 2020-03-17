Coronavirus checkposts come up in Kurnool district

Kurnool

17 March 2020 23:33 IST

Visitors to the Srisailam shrine to be screened at inter-State borders

District authorities have set up seven inter-State checkposts along the borders of Karnataka and Telangana as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Of the seven checkposts, five have been set up along the A.P.-Karnataka border while the other two have been set up on the A.P.-Telangana border.

Advertising

Advertising

These checkposts would be manned by both medical and health officers and police officers to monitor the health of the devotees visiting the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam to participate in the Ugadi Brahmotsavams to be held from March 22 onwards.

Collector G. Veerapandian said in a press release that a large number of devotees are expected to arrive at the Srisailam temple this year. Devotees trek all the way to the temple to participate in the Brahmotsavams.

Medical officers would screen the inter-State visitors and any person found with symptoms of coronavirus will be given two choices — either to return to their hometown or get themselves admitted to the isolation ward at the Kurnool Government General Hospital.

The Collector said that if a person having symptoms of coronavirus decides not to exercise any of the two options, he or she will be detained by the police and shifted to the GGH for treatment.