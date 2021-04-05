Coronavirus | Cases surge in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Kerala’s 2,802 new cases came from 45,171 samples, registering a TPR of 6.20%.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose by over 200 in a single day at 1,321 on Saturday, after recording 1,078 infections a day earlier. Five more patients died,Kerala reported 2,802 new cases and Karnataka, 4,553 on Sunday.

In Telangana, 62,973 persons were tested. Of the 1,321 fresh cases, 320 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 144 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 121 from Rangareddy and 96 from Nizamabad.

Andhra Pradesh reported five more coronavirus deaths and 1,730 new infections on Sunday morning, the highest single-day tally in 144 days.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was increasing by the day. The State was testing around 30,000 samples per day over the past three weeks and the TPR gradually increased from 0.65% on March 15 to 5.57% on April 4.

Chittoor reported three new deaths, Visakhapatnam and Nellore reported one each. More than 77% (1,341 cases) infections were reported from five districts. Guntur topped the single-day tally with 378, while Chittoor had 338, Visakhapatnam 235, Krishna 226 and Nellore 164.

Kerala’s 2,802 new cases came from 45,171 samples, registering a TPR of 6.20%.

The addition of 10 deaths from the past few days on Sunday took cumulative toll to 4,668. Kozhikode reported three deaths, Thiruvananthapuram two, while one death each was reported from Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.

Kozhikode district reported the maximum new cases at 403, Ernakulam 368, Kannur 350, Malappuram 240, Kottayam 230, Thrissur 210, Kasaragod 190, Thiruvananthapuram 185, Kollam 148, Palakkad 133, Idukki 113, Alappuzha 99, Pathanamthitta 74 and Wayanad 59 cases.

In Karnataka, 4,553 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 10.15 lakh. The Department of Health and Family Welfare said 2,787 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. Active cases stood at 39,092 with as many as 331 patients admitted in ICUs. The TPR was 3.79 %. Fifteen people succumbed on Saturday, taking fatalities to 12,625.

20 lakh vaccine doses

After private hospitals again complained of impending shortage of vaccines, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said Karnataka would receive 15.25 lakh doses on Monday. One consignment of 5.25 lakh doses would arrive at Belagavi by road and another of 10 lakh doses in Bengaluru by air.

Meanwhile, 15,106 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total in Karnataka to 43.55 lakh.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)