Coronavirus | A.P. claims wider testing than Maharashtra, T.N.

8.2% of A.P.’s population covered, say data; Kerala tally goes up by 3,349 cases; Karnataka’s active cases exceed one lakh

Telangana reported 11 deaths and 2,534 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Public Health said on Thursday that there were 32,106 active cases including 25,066 in home and institutional isolation and 7,040 in government and private hospitals.

Along with Greater Hyderabad (327), eight other districts reported over 100 cases: Kamareddy (123), Karimnagar (107), Khammam (109), Medchal-Malkajgiri (132), Narayanpet (149), Rangareddy (195), Siddipet (103) and Warangal Urban (124). On Wednesday, 63,017 samples were tested. Of the tally of cases, 69% (1,03,621) were asymptomatic and 31% (46,555) symptomatic.

The COVID-19 surge in Andhra Pradesh in recent weeks saw several highs, and with 10,175 fresh infections, the overall tally rose to 5,37,687, representing 1.01% of the State’s population of 5.34 crore, official data said on Thursday. Fresh fatalities were put at 68. So far, 8.20% of the population had been tested. In all, 43,80,991 samples, including 72,229 in one day had been tested, with a positivity rate of 12.27%; tests per million stood at 82,041 and confirmed cases per million 10,069.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as of Thursday morning had tested 3.92% and 7.20% of their populations respectively.

Meanwhile, the State's COVID recovery rate has reached 81.02%.

Three districts reported over 1,000 cases, and East Godavari once again reported the highest single-day tally. Chittoor, Nellore and Kapada had the highest number of deaths.

Kerala, after testing 40,014 more samples, reported 3,349 new cases on Thursday. The number of patients in hospitals was 26,229.

The toll touched 396 with 12 more deaths which had occurred between August 21 and September 6.

Seven deaths were recorded in Malappuram, two in Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kasaragod.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 558 cases, the highest. Among other districts, Malappuram had 330 cases, Thrissur 300, Kannur 276, Alappuzha 267, Kozhikode 261, Kollam 244, Ernakulam 227, Kottayam 217, Palakkad 194, Kasaragod 140, Pathanamthitta 135, Idukki 105 and Wayanad 95 cases.

Karnataka’s active cases crossed one lakh on Thursday at 1,01,537. Nearly 43% of the active cases were in Bengaluru Urban, besides 6,816 and 4,466 in Mysuru and Ballari, respectively.

The State reported 9,217 new cases on Thursday. With 129 more deaths, the toll rose to 6,937. Bengaluru Urban reported 3,161 cases. A total of 54,709 tests were conducted in 24 hours, 25,468 of them rapid antigen tests.

