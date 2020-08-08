Coronavirus | Anyone with continuous fever, breathlessness and low oxygen levels to be treated in Andhra Pradesh

'Andhra Pradesh is almost at the peak of infections'

With the number of COVID infections 'hitting the peak' of the pandemic curve, the State has adopted a proactive strategy of treating all the persons with certain COVID symptoms irrespective of the test result to avoid deaths based on clinical diagnosis.

Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy in a press conference on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh has entered the peak of the pandemic curve and several districts are already at peak of infections while others are about to hit it.

"In State, most districts like East Godavari, West Godavari, Kurnool, Anantapur and Guntur have already entered the peak stage and others are about to witness the peak of infections. As we enter the sixth month of the pandemic it is a natural consequence to see the peak," Dr. Jawahar Reddy said.

"Having less than 1% mortality rate the pandemic has been well managed clinically in the State so far. The focus is now on reducing the mortality rate further by identifying severely ill persons even without testing them for COVID," Dr. Reddy said.

"Persons with continuous fever for three-four days, breathlessness, and oxygen saturation level below 94% will be considered as severe symptomatic cases. Even without testing they will be immediately admitted to hospitals and treated. To identify them we have given pulse oxy meters to ANMs and with the help of ward and village volunteers and Asha workers patients would be identified at ground level," Dr. Reddy added.

Dr. Reddy further said, "We have three parameters in place to avoid deaths. One is having a minimum of six-seven day treatment window. Second, following all treatment protocols and medication available. The third is to not allow any critical patient to die without being treated with ventilator support."

Dial 104 in case of severe symptoms

"In most cases, deaths are occurring within three days of admission. Sometimes it is the same day of admission. This is because of late reporting and identification of the persons infected. I appeal to the public to come forward and dial 104 or local volunteers and ANMs if they are experiencing severe symptoms. Such persons will be immediately admitted to a hospital and treated," Dr. Reddy said.

About the age group of persons who succumbed to COVID Dr. Reddy said that about 70% are of 40 to 60 years of age group with and without comorbidities and remaining are cases of patients aged less than 40 years. He said there are over 4,000 containment clusters in the State at present and nearly 60% of them are in urban areas.

Public cooperation is key

Seeking cooperation of the public Dr. Reddy said that every person is prone to COVID infection and the only things that could save us is 'COVID appropriate behaviour' and 'non-pharmaceutical public health measures'.

Wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance and washing hands frequently are key to stay away from the virus, he said. These should be followed up to about six months until there is a vaccine for COVID or cases come down.

He said that the State has already begun sero-surveillance survey in Krishna, East Godavari, Anantapur and Nellore districts through CLIA tests where 3,750 people in each district would be tested for antibodies. In a week we would know the results of the survey, he said.