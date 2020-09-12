Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh tests over 75,000 samples in new record

Thiruvananthapuram

12 September 2020 22:57 IST

Cases in Karnataka, A.P. hover at same levels; Telangana tests 62,234 samples, finds 2,278 positive; Kerala’s active cases rise

Andhra Pradesh crossed the 5.5-lakh mark for COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 9,901 new infections and Karnataka added 9,140 cases. The number of people testing positive was 2,885 in Kerala, and 2,278 in Telangana on Friday.

Kerala’s case total stood at 1,05,139. COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals totalled 28,802.

The State’s death toll was 425, with the Health Department adding 15 deaths which occurred between August 22 and September 8 to the provisional death list.

Six deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, three from Kozhikode, two each from Thrissur and Palakkad and one each from Malappuram and Ernakulam.

On Saturday, nearly 94% new cases were locally acquired infections, with no link to the source of infection in 287 cases. This included infections reported among 55 healthcare workers.

Thiruvananthapuram had the maximum cases at 566 on Saturday.

There was a rise in the number of active cases in all districts. Except for Idukki and Wayanad which has less than 500 cases occupying hospital beds, in all other districts, active cases had crossed four figures.

In seven districts, over 2,000 patients were hospitalised. Samples tested in 24 hours stood at 43,954.

In Karnataka, deaths came down marginally on Saturday but the State added 94 fatalities. The number of active cases dropped to 97,815. As many as 795 patients were being monitored in ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 3,552 cases and 21 new deaths. A total of 63,583 tests were conducted, including 24,784 rapid antigen tests.

Andhra Pradesh tested 75,465 samples in a day, the highest so far. There were 67 deaths in the past day, the Health Department said. The test positivity rate stood at 12.32% and tests per million at 84,786.

With 1,398 new infections East Godavari was at a single-day peak for infections and as with two other districts, reported over 1,000 new cases: Prakasam (1,146), West Godavari (1,069), Chittoor (932), Kadapa (792), Nellore (711), Anantapur (680), Visakhapatnam (584), Vizianagaram (583), Srikakulam (555), Kurnool (505), Guntur (479) and Krishna (467).

Telangana tested 62,234 samples on September 11, and results of 2,027 samples were awaited.

The death toll was revised to 950 with 10 more patients succumbing to the infection. The 2,278 new cases included 331 from Greater Hyderabad, 184 from Rangareddy, 150 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 126 from Nalgonda and 121 from Karimnagar.

Of the total cases detected till September 12, a total of 32,005 were active.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Hyderabad bureaus)