Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh sees highest single-day spike in virus deaths

The State reported 77 new COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day toll reported so far, and 10,128 new infections, during the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

The death toll mounted to 1,681 and the overall tally increased to 1,86,461. The number of people undergoing treatment was 80,426.

The total number of recoveries crossed the one-lakh mark and reached 1,04,354 with 8,729 new recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate which has been gradually increasing is now at 55.97% and the death rate is 0.90%. Nearly half of the patients were discharged in the past one week.

Positivity rate

With the number of samples tested reaching 22.35 lakh so far the positivity rate of tests is at 8.34%. In the past 24 hours, 60, 576 samples were tested.

East Godavari district reported 1,544 new COVID cases and Guntur reported 16 deaths in a single-day.

The tallies of fresh cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (1,544 cases, 7 deaths), Kurnool (1,368, 3), Anantapur (1,260,2), Visakhapatnam (842, 12), Guntur (730, 16), Kadapa (729, 2), Chittoor (677, 8), Vizianagaram (665, 3), West Godavari (582, 3), Nellore (537, 4), Krishna (440, 5), Srikakulam (405, 10) and Prakasam (349, 2). While East Godavari crossed the 25,000-mark, Anantapur crossed the 20,000-mark in overall COVID tallies.

The district tallies of cases are as follows: East Godavari (26,229), Kurnool (22,063), Anantapur (20,061), Guntur (18,551), Visakhapatnam (15,901), West Godavari (14,988), Chittoor (13,551), Kadapa (10,889), Nellore (9,917), Srikakulam (8,954), Krishna (8,679), Vizianagaram (6,893) and Prakasam (6,890).

Nine districts have witnessed at least 100 deaths so far and only four districts have less than a 100 deaths. Kurnool tops the State with 221 deaths while Krishna’s death rate is the highest at 2.21%. Kadapa has the lowest number of 51 deaths and lowest death rate at 0.47%.

Plasma donation

Meanwhile, COVID nodal officer Arja Srikanth in a tweet informed that Dr. Sudhir Bhargava Reddy of Narasarapet has become the first official plasma donor in the State. He said Dr. Sudhir had donated his plasma at the GGH blood bank in Vijayawada after recovering from COVID.