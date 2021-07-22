Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh logs 19 deaths in 24 hours

Chittoor tops the list with four fatalities; daily tally up second time in a row

The State reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,527 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The daily tally and the active cases increased for the second time in a row.

The death toll reached 13,197 and the cumulative tally increased to 19,46,749.

The daily positivity rate also increased during the past two days.

It was 2.93% for the 86,280 samples tested in the past day and the overall positivity rate was 8.17% for the 2.38 crore samples tested so far.

The number of recoveries and recovery rate stand at 19,09,613 and 98.09%. During the past day, 2,412 patients recovered leaving 23,939 active cases.

Chittoor reported four new deaths and Krishna and Nellore reported three deaths each. East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari reported two deaths each while Kadapa, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each in the past day.

Four districts reported no new death.

East Godavari reported 515 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (318), Prakasam (303), West Godavari (288), Krishna (249), Nellore (206), Guntur (182), Visakhapatnam (133), Kadapa (111), Anantapur (69), Kurnool (61), Srikakulam (49) and Vizianagaram (43).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,74,429), Chittoor (2,27,911), West Godavari (1,68,100), Guntur (1,66,594), Anantapur (1,55,756), Visakhapatnam (1,51,390), Nellore (1,32,080), Prakasam (1,27,428), Kurnool (1,22,987), Srikakulam (1,20,084), Kadapa (1,09,355), Krishna (1,06,538) and Vizianagaram (81,202).