Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh cases continue to soar at over 10,000 a day

Kerala’s active cases at 23,488 as 1,530 test positive; Karnataka case tally up by 6,495; Telangana weekend testing dips again

As testing dropped on Sunday, COVID-19 cases also showed a marked dip in Telangana. From August 25, over 60,000 tests a day were conducted and between 2,700 and 3,100 cases recorded daily. On Sunday, 37,791 samples were tested and 1,873 tested positive.

Over five weeks, comparatively fewer tests were conducted on weekends (particularly on Sundays), barring on August 23.

The 1,873 new cases included 360 from Greater Hyderabad, 180 from Karimnagar, 129 from Rangareddy and 103 from Khammam. Nine more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 827. Of the new cases, 1,293 were asymptomatic and 580 were symptomatic.

Of the 37,791 people tested on Sunday, 17,006 were primary contacts and 5,290 secondary contacts. This piece of information is mentioned in daily media bulletins issued from August 30. Incidentally, same percentage of primary and secondary contacts were tested on Saturday too.

In the past one week (August 24-30), a total of 3,97,461 tests were performed and 18,872 cases were detected in the State. It is from this week that the State Health department has further increased the number of tests in a day. Out of the total 1,24,963 cases recorded from March 2 to August 31, the active cases are 31,299 while 92,837 have recovered and 827 have died.

COVID-19 was detected in 1,530 more persons in Kerala on Monday, taking the cumulative cases to 75,385.

With the State having reported 51,542 recoveries from COVID 19 so far, The number of people being treated in hospitals stood at 23,488. Seven more deaths which occurred earlier in the week were confirmed as having been caused by COVID-19 by the Health department, and the toll was put at 294.

Three of the deaths were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kozhikode and one in Kollam. One of those who passed away was from Kanniyakumari.

Of the 1,530 new cases, 1,396 cases, or 91%, were locally acquired infections, including 29 healthcare workers. In 136 cases, the authorities could not trace the source of infection.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 221 cases, Ernakulam 210, Malappuram 177 Alapuzha 137, Kollam 131, Kozhikode 117, Pathanamthitta 107, Kasaragode 103, Kottayam 86, Thrissur 85, Kannur 74, Palakkad 42, Wayanad 25 and Idukki 15 cases.

The number of samples tested in a day were 18,027.

Andhra Pradesh, for the sixth consecutive day, reported over 10,000 infections on Monday. The State had 1,00,276 active cases, the second highest after Maharashtra.

During the past week, 73,132 infections and 601 deaths were reported. During August, the State detected 2.93 lakh infections from 17.71 lakh samples. The positivity rate was 16.59% in August. The Health Department said, 10,004 infections and 85 deaths were reported on Monday. Four districts reported over a thousand new cases. East Godavari continued to report the highest single-day tally at 1,383 cases besides adding seven deaths.

A total of 6,495 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday. Positive cases stood at 3.42 lakh, while Bengaluru Urban added 1,862 cases. The Health and Family Welfare department recorded 113 COVID-19 deaths. The number of tests conducted on Monday dipped to 43,132, including 13,056 rapid antigen tests.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)