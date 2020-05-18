Coronavirus: 52 fresh cases detected in Andhra Pradesh

A day after witnessing just 25 cases — one of the lowest daily tallies — the State has detected 52 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours as of Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,432, including 150 migrant cases.

The number of recoveries continues to increase with more patients getting discharged in various districts. As many as 96 patients, including two of the migrant cases, have recovered.

So far, 1,552 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the State to 63.8%, while 34.1% of the positive patients are currently undergoing treatment. No new deaths were reported.

Koyambedu link

Meanwhile, cases related to the Koyambedu wholesale market hotspot continue to come up in various districts. Of the 52 cases, 19 are of persons who visited the market and their contacts. Twelve such cases were detected in Chittoor and seven in Nellore.

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported 15 fresh cases each, while Nellore reported seven, East Godavari reported five, Kurnool four, Kadapa and West Godavari reported two each and Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one case each among the fresh cases. No new cases of migrant returnees were detected and their tally remains at 150, and 25 of them have recovered.

Most of the recoveries were witnessed in Guntur (40) and Kurnool (28) districts. They are followed by Krishna (10), Chittoor (5), East Godavari (5), Visakhapatnam (4), Anantapur (2) and Kadapa (1).

Having tested 9,713 samples in the past 24 hours, the State reached close to the 2.5 lakh mark. A total of 2,48,711 samples have been tested so far.