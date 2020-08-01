COVID-19 | 1,146 new cases in Nellore, Prakasam

The coronavirus cases continued to rise unabated in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as four more persons-- two each in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore district died in the last 24 hours.

Nellore district’s toll stood at 44 whereas the tally climbed to 8,578 with 599 new patients. Prakasam reported 547 cases taking the tally to 5,255 while the death toll mounted to 65, a health bulletin released by the State Government said.

In a positive development, 443 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in both the districts.

In Ongole, the total number of positive cases shot up to 1,081 as 126 more patients got infected during the period. Other places with high incidence of coronavirus included Kandukur with 628 confirmed cases, Chirala with 416 and Markapur with 588.

Addanki reported 16 cases taking its count to 132. Kurichedu, where 11 tipplers died after consuming hand sanitiser, reported nine fresh cases.

New cases came also from different parts of Prakasam district including Tangutur(12), Thallur(8), Santhamagalur(7), Podili(7), Singarayakonda(6), Parchur(5), V.V.Palem(5), Chimakurthy(5), Pamur(4), Gudlur(3), Karamchedu(3), Korisapadu(3), Ulavapadu(3) and Peddaraveedu(2).