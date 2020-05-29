Corona positive woman delivers baby boy

A 24-year-old woman, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, delivered a baby boy at GSL Hospital in East Godavari district on Thursday. Doctors said that the health condition of the woman and the newborn was stable.

“The woman was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and admitted to the GSL Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, the same day. She delivered a baby boy by a C-section procedure. The weight of the baby is 2.8 kg,” said District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela.

Hotspot

The woman hails from Gollala Maamidada village, a COVID-19 hot spot in the East Godavari district. By Thursday, 83 persons who are primary and secondary contacts of a 53-year-old hotel worker from the village have been tested positive.

“The baby boy is undergoing several diagnostic tests for coronavirus. The mother is responding well to the treatment,” said Ms. Susheela.

Government General Hospital Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao said that the woman was allowed to breastfeed the newborn as per the Standard Operating Procedure laid down for the new mothers. “The woman has been told to wear a mask during breastfeeding to prevent direct transmission of infection to the baby,” he said.

Technical probe

Meanwhile, Additional DGP G. Hareesh Kumar Gupta on Thursday reviewed the containment measures in and around Gollala Maamidada village.

“A technical probe into the travel history of the positive patients from Gollala Maamidada area has been intensified,” said Mr. Hareesh Kumar.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi explained about the containment measures during a meeting.