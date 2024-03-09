ADVERTISEMENT

Coromandel International gives scholarships to girl students of government schools

March 09, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

₹10,000 each given to 126 students studying Class 10 under ‘Girl Child Education Scholarship’ programme

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Representatives of Coromandel International Limited giving away scholarship certificate to a student in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Coromandel International Limited executives gave scholarships to underprivileged girls from various government high schools across the State on Saturday as part of its ‘Girl Child Education Scholarship’ programme aimed at supporting girl child education, said Coromandel International Limited vice-president G.V. Subba Reddy, who attended the programme.

Mr. Reddy stressed the need for empowering girl child education in the State.

“Under Corporate Social Responsibility, as many as 126 girls studying Class 10 in various government high schools were provided a scholarship of ₹10,000 each,” said company regional business head K.S.R. Chakravarthy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy General Manager Sachidananda Reddy said that Coromandel International Limited, a leader in the Agriculture industry, was investing in the education of girls, who are the future leaders of the country.

The students and their parents thanked the company for distributing scholarships for them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US