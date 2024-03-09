Coromandel International gives scholarships to girl students of government schools

March 09, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Coromandel International Limited executives gave scholarships to underprivileged girls from various government high schools across the State on Saturday as part of its ‘Girl Child Education Scholarship’ programme aimed at supporting girl child education, said Coromandel International Limited vice-president G.V. Subba Reddy, who attended the programme.

Mr. Reddy stressed the need for empowering girl child education in the State.

“Under Corporate Social Responsibility, as many as 126 girls studying Class 10 in various government high schools were provided a scholarship of ₹10,000 each,” said company regional business head K.S.R. Chakravarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy General Manager Sachidananda Reddy said that Coromandel International Limited, a leader in the Agriculture industry, was investing in the education of girls, who are the future leaders of the country.

The students and their parents thanked the company for distributing scholarships for them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.