Coromandel International gives scholarships to girl students of government schools

₹10,000 each given to 126 students studying Class 10 under ‘Girl Child Education Scholarship’ programme

March 09, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Representatives of Coromandel International Limited giving away scholarship certificate to a student in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Representatives of Coromandel International Limited giving away scholarship certificate to a student in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Coromandel International Limited executives gave scholarships to underprivileged girls from various government high schools across the State on Saturday as part of its ‘Girl Child Education Scholarship’ programme aimed at supporting girl child education, said Coromandel International Limited vice-president G.V. Subba Reddy, who attended the programme.

Mr. Reddy stressed the need for empowering girl child education in the State.

“Under Corporate Social Responsibility, as many as 126 girls studying Class 10 in various government high schools were provided a scholarship of ₹10,000 each,” said company regional business head K.S.R. Chakravarthy.

Deputy General Manager Sachidananda Reddy said that Coromandel International Limited, a leader in the Agriculture industry, was investing in the education of girls, who are the future leaders of the country.

The students and their parents thanked the company for distributing scholarships for them.

