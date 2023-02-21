Coromandel gives scholarships to 1,000 girl students in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh

February 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KURNOOL

Fertilizer company Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday disbursed 100 academic merit scholarships to schoolchildren in Kurnool district and has begun the setting up of a science laboratory at the Zilla Parishad High School at Kosigi.

The company’s vice-president (Marketing) G.V. Subba Reddy said that these were part of 1,000 scholarships given in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States this year.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal who attended the programme as chief guest asked the girls to make use of the monetary help being given by the company to avoid dropping out of school to support the family. “There will be many distractions, keep yourself away from those and concentrate on your studies,” Mr. Siddharth advised the students.

“Students from 50 government and Zilla Parishad schools were selected for the scholarships. Those who had secured first and second ranks in Class IX were awarded scholarships of ₹5,000 and ₹3,500 respectively. “This year, we have selected Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna, Srikakulam, Khammam, Karimnagar, Asifabad and Nalgonda, to provide scholarships,” said Mr. Subba Reddy. The science laboratory will be inaugurated within one month.

This year, the company has also given 10 water plants to schools in Dornala, Kanigiri and other fluoride-affected mandals of Prakasam district along with Kosigi in Kurnool district. Last year, six plants were given to schools in Adoni mandal of Kurnool.