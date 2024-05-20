Cordon and search operation underway in Nellore

Nellore police have seized 104 bikes and three auto-rickshaws which did not have valid documents over the last two days of the ongoing cordon and search operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez, here on Monday, said that the operation, which began on May 19 (Sunday) is scheduled to continue across all villages of the district until counting day (June 4). “The main purpose of cordon and search operation is to maintain law and order, suppression of illegal activities, prevention of theft and anti-social forces. The concerned DSPs, CIs, SIs and special parties are involved in this operation,” he said.

During this operation, the district police aim to arrest the absconding criminals and identify and seize stolen property, all suspected unregistered vehicles, illegal liquor, unlicensed weapons, explosives and drugs.

On the first day, officials seized 64 bikes and two auto-rickshaws without having valid documents, along with 89 illicit liquor bottles at Nellore City, Kavali, Udayagiri and Vinjamuru. On the second day, they seized 40 bikes and an auto-rickshaw at Vedayapalem, Kavali Two-Town, Udayagiri, V Satram, Atmakuru, Sydapuram, Bucchi, TP Guduru and Muthukuru.

Mr. Hafeez also held a meeting with the villagers and village heads of Thummalapenta, Ramudupalem and Pallepalem fishing villages under Kavali Rural limits. He advised the people not to get involved in riots and disputes and that any infractions of law would result in repercussions.

