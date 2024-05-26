GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cordon and search operation held in Chittoor ahead of vote counting

District police officers, personnel, and specialised forces commence operation at 5 a.m., continuing through the evening in Chittoor, Palamaneru, Kuppam, and Nagari sub-divisions

Published - May 26, 2024 07:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel seen raiding an illicit arrack brewing unit at Rasanapalle, near Chittoor, as part of the cordon and search operation on Sunday.



In anticipation of the upcoming general election counting, proactive measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents within Chittoor district, under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). A comprehensive cordon and search operation was carried out across all sub-divisions on Sunday.

The district police officers, personnel, and specialised forces commenced the operation at 5 a.m., which continued through the evening in Chittoor, Palamaneru, Kuppam, and Nagari sub-divisions. Notable incidents included the confiscation of four two-wheelers, lacking proper documents, and the disposal of 600 litres of fermented jaggery (FJ) wash in Rasanapalle village of Gudipala mandal under Chittoor West circle. Additionally, 12 two-wheelers, lacking proper documentation, were seized in V.S. Agraharam village and Aruna Nagar colony of Irala Mandal under Kallur circle.

A cordon and search was conducted at Cheekalachenu, CM Gollapalli, and Gadevaripalli under Sadum police limits, resulting in the confiscation of two bikes, lacking proper documentation. Furthermore, the possession of six two-wheelers was discovered at Mudivaripalli under Palamaner Circle, and 200 litres of illicit distilled (ID) arrack were destroyed in the Karidimadugu hill area. In Nagari limits, as many as 15 bikes were seized.

In light of these developments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manikantha Chandolu told the media that the district police are working diligently to prevent any untoward incidents during the upcoming election counting on June 4 and thereafter.

“This is aimed at upholding law and order and combating the anti-social elements. Cordon and search operations are being carried out in problematic villages to prevent illegal activities and anti-social forces. These operations will persist in suspicious areas until the conclusion of the election counting. Strict legal actions will be taken against any violations of the Election Commission’s orders,” the SP said.

Stringent measures will be enforced against any individuals engaging in hate speech or instigating confrontations during this period. Notably, the severity of cases registered during the elections surpasses that of other times, he warned.

The SP directed police officers to seize any fireworks, petrol, or diesel-filled bottles and cans during the cordon and search, identify the sources, and file appropriate cases against those responsible for it.

Any instances of provocative comments or confrontations should be promptly reported to the nearest police station, or by connecting to the emergency numbers 100/112, or through the police WhatsApp number 9440900005, the SP appealed to the public.

