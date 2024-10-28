ADVERTISEMENT

Cordon and Search operation conducted in Weaker Section Colony of Kurnool city

Updated - October 28, 2024 05:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A cordon and search operation was conducted in the Weaker Section Colony of Kurnool city on Monday, under the direction of Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation saw the participation of a heavy police contingent, including six Circle Inspectors (CIs), five Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and a total of 75 police personnel. One of the key components of this operation was the counselling session held for known rowdy sheeters and other suspects residing in the area. The police raided the homes of individuals identified as suspects, aiming to deter any illicit activities and ensure community safety.

As part of community engagement, the police officials organised a meeting with the residents of the Weaker Section Colony, addressing concerns and inviting cooperation. They warned that strict action would be taken against individuals engaging in illegal activities. The police also called for a proactive approach from the community, urging residents to report any suspicious behaviour or illegal actions. The police officials assured that any information provided would be treated with full confidentiality, and a suitable reward would be offered for actionable tips.

During this operation, law enforcement agencies seized 15 motorcycles that were found to be without valid documentation in the colony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US