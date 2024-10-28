GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cordon and Search operation conducted in Weaker Section Colony of Kurnool city

Updated - October 28, 2024 05:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A cordon and search operation was conducted in the Weaker Section Colony of Kurnool city on Monday, under the direction of Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav.

The operation saw the participation of a heavy police contingent, including six Circle Inspectors (CIs), five Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and a total of 75 police personnel. One of the key components of this operation was the counselling session held for known rowdy sheeters and other suspects residing in the area. The police raided the homes of individuals identified as suspects, aiming to deter any illicit activities and ensure community safety.

As part of community engagement, the police officials organised a meeting with the residents of the Weaker Section Colony, addressing concerns and inviting cooperation. They warned that strict action would be taken against individuals engaging in illegal activities. The police also called for a proactive approach from the community, urging residents to report any suspicious behaviour or illegal actions. The police officials assured that any information provided would be treated with full confidentiality, and a suitable reward would be offered for actionable tips.

During this operation, law enforcement agencies seized 15 motorcycles that were found to be without valid documentation in the colony.

Published - October 28, 2024 05:47 pm IST

