Cops to help abused women start over

‘Friendly cop’ or ‘kind policeman’ are usually oxymorons.

But challening that old stereotype, Guntur Rural Police has kickstarted a unique Police Outreach Programme to women who are victims of physical abuse, dowry harassment and exploitation. Their aim? Providing skill based training to women and making them self-reliant to turn a new page in their life.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, R. Jayalakshmi, who launched the programme at Bapatla said 120 women have been identified for the programme in the town would be provided skill-based training in tailoring, pickle making, driving autos or taxis, fashion designing with the support of AP Skill Development Corporation.

“We have noticed that the most number of grievances during Spandana pertain to women, who are often victimised. Being self-reliant can make them less vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. The basic problem is lack of economic independence. After interacting with the Skill Development Corporation, we have launched the programme. During this orientation programme, we will identify what are the skills needed to make women more self-reliant,” Ms. Jayalakshmi said.

Started in Bapatla sub-division, the programme would be extended to other sub-divisions as well. The programme also includes facilitation of bank loans, setting up units etc.

For women, by women

The modus operandi of the programme is such that women police teams will identify vulnerable children and women who are facing abuse, child labourers and children in broken homes, and later map them in the headquarters and initiate measures to better their lives. While such children would be sent to government schools to continue their education, women will be admitted in skill-based training programmes.