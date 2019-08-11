Cops of a different breed on the cannabis trail

“To catch a thief, you must think like a thief,” goes the saying. As ganja smugglers are adopting ingenious ways to evade the police, Visakhapatnam Rural Police have roped in the experts. ‘Rakhi’ and ‘Robin’, not thieves but trained pros to check suspicious vehicles in the interior agency and rural areas, during their ganja enforcement drives.

The Narcotic sniffer canine duo have been working for the Visakhapatnam rural police for the past couple of months during ganja enforcement drives. Rakhi is a 16 month-old female Doberman, and Robin a 15 month-old male Labrador. Trained in ‘Narcotics sniffing’ at the State Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri, the canine cops are playing an active role in detecting ganja smuggling in the region.

Nose for drugs

“As V. Madugula is geographically located just down the agency mandals, it is a vulnerable route for ganja smuggling. The canines have been very helpful during enforcement. Earlier, we used to open bags for thorough checking. Now, there is no need of opening any bags or luggages in case of suspicion. The dog alerts immediately when it finds anything,” said Sub Inspector of Police, V Madugula, Y. Tarakeswara Rao. Dog handlers working with rural police say that canines have 40% more sniffing sense than man. Ganja smugglers use various modi operandi to hide the weed while transporting. “Even if there is 2% smell, trained dogs can detect,” says A Ganesh, Head Constable (HC) and a dog handler working with Visakhapatnam Rural Police.

His master’s voice

B Devi Prasad, HC and another dog handler said the canines check the vehicle thoroughly when it’s master barks the order ‘Find the Particle!’. “When it smells anything, it gives a signal by barking and tries to take that out, if possible. If it is not able to take that out, it barks repeatedly, standing at the spot and we break it open,” he explained how canines detect suspicious materials.

Wide territory

As of now, the narcotic sniffer dogs have taken part in enforcement drives conducted at V. Madugula, Narsipatnam, Kothakota, Rolugunta and a few police station limits since the last one-and-a-half month. The police have been planning to use them at other vulnerable areas. “Some smugglers try to escape by placing ganja in fabricated boxes and a few put vegetables, goods on the narcotic drugs. In most cases, it is very tough for the naked eye to notice the contraband. This is a strong message from the police to the smugglers that they cannot escape,” said Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Attada Babujee.