Copper plates discovered in Srisailam deciphered

The copper plate found at Srisailam in Kurnool district was issued by Virabhadra Reddi, son of Allada Reddi, the king of Rajamahendravaram in 1436 AD.

KURNOOL

24 June 2021 10:33 IST

They reportedly record gift of Vemavaram to the temple

The 18 copper plates recently discovered at Srisailam during the renovation of Ganta Matham, one of the Panchamathas, were deciphered by P. Chenna Reddy, Telugu University Dean of School of History, Culture and Archaeology.

The copper plates written in Sanskrit and in Telugu Characters reportedly record the gift of the village Vemavaram, after renaming it as Allada Reddi Vemavaram to “the God Mallikarjunadeva of Sriparvata by the king” issued by Virabhadra Reddi, from the Reddis of Rajamahendravaram. The copper plate was issued by king Virabhadra Reddi, son of Allada Reddi, said Mr. Chenna Reddy.

It is reportedly dated Śaka 1358 (vasu-bāna-viśva) Anala, Vaiśākha, śu.15 which is equivalent to 1436 A.D., April 30, Monday.

It records the gift of the village for the merit of his father Allada Reddi, on the occasion of the Lunar eclipse. The record was composed by Kommanamatya and engraved by Pinanumka, son of Goragapumdi Numka.

The record ends with the signature of Sri Markamdesvara Vemareddi, said Mr. Chenna Reddy, adding that Muniratnam Reddy, Director of Epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India, Mysore, too worked with him in deciphering the script.

They congratulated Srisailam Temple E.O. Karanam S. Rama Rao for taking interest in protecting such valuable findings.