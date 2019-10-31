Copious rain pushes up storage in Tirumala water sources

The various drinking water projects that serve the needs of Tirumala, abode of the temple of Lord Venkateswara, have registered a significant improvement in their storage capacities thanks to the timely arrival of to the northeast monsoon that has brought copious rain.

Five small and medium dams meet the day-to-day requirements of the temple town. nestled amid the Seshachalam ranges at a height of about 3,000 feet above MSL.

According to TTD Executive Engineer (water works) Srihari, the recent rains have brought in copious water into its dams sufficient enough to cater to the needs of the famed town for a little over 10 months with the combined storage capacity of all the dams at present registering 6,740 lakh gallons.

The daily water requirement of the hill town is put around 32 lakh gallons on normal days and the consumption shoots up to 40 lakh gallons on festive and crowded days.

While 14 to 16 lakh gallons of water is drawn from the reservoirs at Tirumala the rest is drawn from the Kalyani Reservoir at Srinivasa Mangapuram ( which was once the only source of drinking water to Tirupati) to meet its day-to-day requirements.

The twin dams of Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara have registered total reserves of about 4,251 lakh gallons as against their full capacity of 5,312 lakh gallons followed by Papavinasanam dam which is put at 1,325 lakh gallons (5,215 lakh gallons) 459 lakh gallons in Akasa Ganga and 705 lakh gallons in the Gogarbham dam against its full reservoir capacity of 2,683 lakh gallons.

The availability of over 8,084 lakh gallons of water in the Kalyani dam, which had almost hit the dead storage level in July, last has come as a blessing in disguise to the TTD.