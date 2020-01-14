Copies of G.N. Rao, BCG reports thrown into Bhogi fire

The Telugu Desam Party supporters led by former B.C. Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday dropped the copies of the B.N. Rao and Boston Consulting Group reports in the Bhogi fire at the bus station here.

The TDP leaders, including Mr. Ravindra and former Machilipatnam Municipal Chairperson M. Baba Prasad, threw the G.N.Rao and BCG report copies into the fire lit for the Bhogi festival and raised slogans that the capital should not be shifted from Amaravati.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Ravindra came down heavily on Transport Minister Perni Nani for taking out a mass rally here on Monday in support of shifting the capital to Visakhapatnam.

“Mr. Nani should not have supported the three capitals plan as it will adversely affect the Machilipatnam port development. Public representatives from Krishna and Guntur districts should fight against the decision to shift the capital,” said Mr. Ravindra.