Andhra Pradesh

Cop carries injured woman through forest on his shoulders

Special party constable Kullayappa carrying the exhausted woman Bujji on his shoulder out of the dense Seshachalam forest along the ‘Annamayya Bata’ to Tirumala hills.

Special party constable Kullayappa carrying the exhausted woman Bujji on his shoulder out of the dense Seshachalam forest along the ‘Annamayya Bata’ to Tirumala hills.   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangement

The woman collapsed while on a trek to Tirumala

A policeman was hailed for his commitment after he walked through the dense Seshachalam forest carrying an exhausted young woman on his shoulders, on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Bujji (20) of Utukuru village near Rajampet, was part of a group of devotees led by former MLA Akepati Amarnatha Reddy, who embarked on a trek to Tirumala through the ‘Annamayya Bata’. The group decided to cover the 90-km distance on foot — an arduous trek which involved walking across 15 km of rocky terrain. During the trek, Bujji collapsed out of exhaustion and was unable to walk further. Kullayappa, a special party constable who was on security duty, volunteered to help her. Undaunted by the incline, Mr. Kullayappa carried her on his shoulders and continued with his trek for a distance of four km to reach Tirumala. The woman, who was admitted to TTD’s Aswini Hospital for treatment, thanked the policeman for his help.

SP (Kadapa) K.K.N. Anburajan complimented the constable for going the extra mile to help the public.

