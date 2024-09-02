Coordination is essential among all departments to handle natural calamities, says Collector

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday asked all the departments to coordinate perfectly in order to take remedial steps during cyclones, floods and other natural calamities. He reviewed the weather situation and said that there was no major threat to the district despite the occurrence of rains in the last couple of days.

He said that all the officials and staff should attend training programmes to understand their roles during an evacuation process and other necessary steps to be taken during the time of floods and cyclones.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.