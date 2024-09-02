GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coordination is essential among all departments to handle natural calamities, says Collector

Published - September 02, 2024 07:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar speaking to officials at NGR Puram of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district.

Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar speaking to officials at NGR Puram of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday asked all the departments to coordinate perfectly in order to take remedial steps during cyclones, floods and other natural calamities. He reviewed the weather situation and said that there was no major threat to the district despite the occurrence of rains in the last couple of days.

He said that all the officials and staff should attend training programmes to understand their roles during an evacuation process and other necessary steps to be taken during the time of floods and cyclones.

