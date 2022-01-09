Coordination committee formed to solve ring net problem, says Fisheries Minister

Visakhapatnam

‘A decision taken to allow fishermen to resume fishing from Monday’

Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju has said that a decision is taken to allow traditional fishermen, and also those using ring nets with transponders fixed to their boats, to resume fishing from Monday. However, those using ring nets will be allowed to fish only 8 km away from the coast.

On the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, district in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Sidiri Appalaraju, and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna held a meeting at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

They discussed various aspects pertaining to the capacity of boats, ring nets, fishing, registration of boats and other issues and called for restraint from both the groups.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Appalaraju announced that Sections 144 and 145 were being lifted. However, both the groups should respect the existing guidelines and if they come across any problems, they should sort out it out amicably, he said. He also said that a coordination committee, with representatives from the two groups of fishermen, Fisheries Department and Police Department, has been formed to come out with an amicable and permanent solution to the problem by January 20. If the fishermen union leaders and elders fail to come out with a solution, the law would take its own course, he said.

Mr. Kannababu said that no new permissions were given for the use of ring nets after the YSR Congress Party government came to power in the State. He appealed to the warring groups not to complicate matters but come out with a feasible solution to the issue.

Andhra Pradesh was the top State in the country in agriculture and the State government was implementing several welfare schemes for farmers, he said. He alleged TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was spreading lies against the YSR Congress Party government, unable to see the development. He felt it was wrong on the part of village/ward secretariat staff to announce a strike as the Chief Minister has already promised to solve their problems by June-end.