Coordination between departments contributed in the successful conduct of Garuda Seva: TTD EO

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the Garuda Seva and appreciated the meticulous coordination between the personnel of various departments in ensuring a satisfying experience to the devotees.

In a review meeting at TTD Ram Bagicha rest house on Wednesday, he along with Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, urged the employees to work with the same zeal and dedication even during the remaining days of the festival.

He observed that devotees were being subjected to difficulties as they remained exposed to the hot sun post-noon and assured to take required steps to mitigate their difficulties by next Brahmotsavams.

Mr. Chowdary in his address said that every Vahana Seva should be treated like a Garuda Seva and said that additional restrooms will be constructed at the galleries for the maintenance of hygiene. He also emphasised the need for designing a master plan for the Mada Streets that could cater to the needs of devotees for the next hundred years.

The top officials also praised the catering division for their exceptional services in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of food and drinking water to the devotees. They also appreciated the efforts of the Vigilance Department, which they said played an instrumental role in coordination with the local police in the smooth conduct of the festival.

TTD Joint Executive Officers Ms. Gauthami and Mr. Veerabrahmam, CV&SO Sridhar, and Chief Engineer TV Satyanarayana were among those present.