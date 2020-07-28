Coordinated containment strategy need of the hour, says Deputy CM

KAKINADA

28 July 2020 08:16 IST

Mr. Das took stock of existing containment strategies and lauded the initiative of ‘home isolation’ which was launched for the first time in the district in the State.

In-charge Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Monday stressed the need for a coordinated containment strategy to prevent rise in the spread of COVID in East Godavari district.

Mr. Das took stock of existing containment strategies and lauded the initiative of ‘home isolation’ which was launched for the first time in the district in the State.

In the video conference moderated by Mr. Das, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu directed the district authorities to increase the bed capacity. Mr. Kannababu stressed the need for setting up of COVID Care Centres at the Revenue Divisional level for close monitoring of the situation and ensure timely medical care to the patients.

Advertising

Advertising

“Isolation ward covering each assembly segment needs to be set up across the district,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Responding to queries on the containment strategies, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said: “As many as 9,041 cases among the total of 13,421 are active as of Monday. The Home Isolation initiation has yielded timely results in containing the spread of the COVID in the district”.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja has advised hiring private ambulances to attend the COVID patients to admit them to the hospital on time.