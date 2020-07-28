Coordinated containment strategy need of the hour, says Deputy CM

In-charge Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Monday stressed the need for a coordinated containment strategy to prevent rise in the spread of COVID in East Godavari district.
Mr. Das took stock of existing containment strategies and lauded the initiative of ‘home isolation’ which was launched for the first time in the district in the State.
In the video conference moderated by Mr. Das, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu directed the district authorities to increase the bed capacity. Mr. Kannababu stressed the need for setting up of COVID Care Centres at the Revenue Divisional level for close monitoring of the situation and ensure timely medical care to the patients.
“Isolation ward covering each assembly segment needs to be set up across the district,” said Mr. Kannababu.
Responding to queries on the containment strategies, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said: “As many as 9,041 cases among the total of 13,421 are active as of Monday. The Home Isolation initiation has yielded timely results in containing the spread of the COVID in the district”.
Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja has advised hiring private ambulances to attend the COVID patients to admit them to the hospital on time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath