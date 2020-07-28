Andhra Pradesh

Coordinated containment strategy need of the hour, says Deputy CM

D. Krishna Das

D. Krishna Das   | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Mr. Das took stock of existing containment strategies and lauded the initiative of ‘home isolation’ which was launched for the first time in the district in the State.

In-charge Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Monday stressed the need for a coordinated containment strategy to prevent rise in the spread of COVID in East Godavari district.

In the video conference moderated by Mr. Das, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu directed the district authorities to increase the bed capacity. Mr. Kannababu stressed the need for setting up of COVID Care Centres at the Revenue Divisional level for close monitoring of the situation and ensure timely medical care to the patients.

“Isolation ward covering each assembly segment needs to be set up across the district,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Responding to queries on the containment strategies, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said: “As many as 9,041 cases among the total of 13,421 are active as of Monday. The Home Isolation initiation has yielded timely results in containing the spread of the COVID in the district”.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja has advised hiring private ambulances to attend the COVID patients to admit them to the hospital on time.

