‘Cooperative sector continues to play vital role in helping farmers’

November 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairperson Avanapu Bhavana on Wednesday said that the cooperative sector will continue to play vital role in meeting the requirements of the farmers.

Ms. Bhavana formally inaugurated the All India Cooperative Week celebrations in the DCMS office and explained the services, such as supply of seeds and fertilizers at subsidized prices to the farmers. She said that the organisations’ market intervention was preventing black marketing of seeds and fertilizers.

YSRCP youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiative in establishing the Rythu Bharosa Kendras are helping farmers in several ways.

Along with Dr. Bhavana, Mr. Vikram felicitated Vizianagaram District Cooperative Officer Ramesh, directors of the Society Sanyasi Naidu, Bangaru Naidu, Srikanth and others who helped the society to achieve the targets during Kharif season.

