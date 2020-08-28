Cooperative banks improving access to farm credit: Minister

Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy speaking at the inauguration of a new branch of district coopreative bank at Sadum in Chittoor district on Thursday.

CHITTOOR

28 August 2020 00:16 IST

‘Govt. committed to making agriculture a profitable activity’

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Mines and Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that cooperative banks are playing a vital role in giving rural economy boost, by improving the access to farm credit.

‘Services at doorstep’

Inaugurating a new branch of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in the Sadum mandal headquarters, the Minister said that gone were the days when farmers from the rural areas were travelling to the towns to avail of banking services.

“Cooperative banks have brought a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector by providing services at the doorsteps of farmers. More cooperative bank branches in rural areas have made it easy for farmers to avail of loans. Farmers in rural areas are increasingly adopting digital transaction methods,” said the Minister.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the government was committed to transforming agriculture into a viable and profitable industry.

Chittoor MP M. Reddappa, DCCB chairperson K. Reddamma, MLAs Dwarakanath Reddy, N. Venkate Gowda and senior DCCB officials from Chittoor and Madanapalle divisions were also present on the occasion.