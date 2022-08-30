Coop societies told to revive Narsapuram lace production

T. Appala Naidu NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI) 
August 30, 2022 10:30 IST

Collector P. Prasanthi at the International Lace Trade Centre in Narsapuram of West Godavari district on Monday.

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Monday directed the cooperative societies of lace artisans to revive the famed lace industry in Narsapuram town in West Godavari district.

Ms. Prasanthi visited the Alankrutha Lace Park (ALP) of the State government and the International Lace Trade Centre (ILTC) of the Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts (EPCH) and inquired about the export potential and the challenges being faced by the lace industry. 

ALP is engaged in promotion of the lace industry through the 50 registered co-operative societies comprising thousands of artisans who eke out a livelihood in the apparel industry in the Godavari region.

The Collector has sought the support of ILTC in upgrading the technical skills of the artisans with their skill development programmes. 

Accompanied by District Rural Development Authority officials, Ms. Prasanthi and Narsapuram Sub-Collector C. Vishu Charan inspected the infrastructure facilities at ALP and ILTC. DRDA Project Director M.S.S. Venu Gopal explained the history of the industry and its contribution to the State’s economy. 

