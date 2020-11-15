Cool climes, hot delicacies woo visitors

Stagnant floodwater over vast stretches in East Godavari agency keeps mercury low

Thousands of tourists have started thronging Rampa and Maredumilli forest covers in the East Godavari agency to explore the tribal tourist destinations where a dip in the temperature remains the prime attraction.

By mid-November, the temperature fell down to below 210C at Rampachodavaram, Maredumilli and Chintoor. On Thursday, the temperature dipped to below 200C at Gudisa, the State’s only grassland tourist destination.

Tourists are arriving on two-wheelers to reach the Gudisa grassland to spend the night, despite a few restrictions on the arrival and night stay. A film shooting in progress there is also drawing visitors.

The floodwater from the recent floods in the Godavari has remained stagnant in many low-lying areas in Devipatnam mandal. The presence of surface water in open spaces is reportedly leading to low temperatures. Tourists are preferring the areas in Devipatnam mandal to have a look at the places that are expected to be submerged due to the Polavaram irrigation project.

"The guest houses are fully occupied by tourists at the Bhupathinapalem reservoir, where the low temperature is the key attraction during the night," a senior forest official tells The Hindu.

Taking advantage of the road connectivity through the Papikonda National Park, some tourists are preferring a long drive in the agency, where a tribal delicacy, bamboo chicken, is in great demand. As the tourist destionation is close to Telangana, many from the State are arriving on weekends.