Convicts in Bilkis Bano case should be sent back to jail, says NFIW

‘The government should revoke the remission given to them’

The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) activists and college students staged a protest in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, demanding that the government revoke the remission given to convicts of Bilkis Bano rape case. NFIW leaders Bugata Pavani, B. Ramanamma and Ungarala Jayalakshmi raised slogans against the release of those convicts in the sensational case.

“The government cited good behaviour in the jail for the release. It has shocked the sentiment of lakhs of people across India. They should be arrested and sent back to jail immediately,” said Ms. Pavani. She said that the NFIW would continue legal fight in the court for their immediate arrest while staging protests to draw the attention of the nation over the issue.