Conviction-based policing helped bring down crime rate: DGP

December 15, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - JAGGAIAHPET (NTR DISTRICT)

Director-General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that crime rate has come down in the State due to conviction-based policing. There was a fall in ganja smuggling, crime against women, children and senior citizens, trafficking and other cases, he said.

Mr. Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the cases related to thefts, road accidents, imposing of PD Act on notorious criminals, check on ganja smuggling and other important crimes. He said that a dedicated team had been deployed to track and investigate the cyber crimes in the State.

“About 130 police personnel with experts in tracking social media platforms and probing cyber offences have been deployed in the special team to curb cyber crimes,” the DGP said.

He directed NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Vishal Gunni and Ajita Vajendla, to take steps to control rowdy activities in the Commissionerate.

He reviewed on conviction-based policing cases allotted to Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and the Station House Officers in NTR Commissionerate.

Mr. Reddy directed the police to keep a vigil on the movements of ganja smugglers and peddlers in the district, which has borders with Telangana State, and take stern against the smugglers.

